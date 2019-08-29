All image credits: Porsche
The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo, now also in its second generation, comes to us with a smaller engine, more power and an interesting set of brakes. All of that is rolled into the slightly more attractive styling of the current-gen. It’ll sell like nobody’s business.

Instead of the 3.6-liter, turbocharged engine found in the last Macan Turbo, the new car now has the 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 taken from the Panamera and Cayenne. Output is a very respectable 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque—about 40 HP more than the previous Macan Turbo.

The new Macan Turbo will hit 60 mph from a standstill in a claimed 4.3 seconds; 4.1 if you option it with the Sport Chrono package. Power is sent to the four wheels through Porsche’s seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and top speed is a manufacturer-estimated 167 mph.

Out back, the Macan Turbo also wears the single, enormous tail light that signifies the current Macan generation, but also has a redesigned, fixed rear spoiler that’s specific to the Turbo. It also comes standard with a sport exhaust system.

As for those fancy brakes, they are something called “Porsche Surface Coated Brakes,” which debuted on the third-gen Cayennes. The brake rotors have a tungsten carbide coating, which apparently will cut brake dust by up to 90 percent and gives the driver a sharper pedal input response.

Options include adjustable air suspension and carbon ceramic brakes. If you option your Macan Turbo with carbon ceramic brakes, I cannot promise that I won’t call you a clown, though.

The 2020 Macan Turbo will start at $83,600.

