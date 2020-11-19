The 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Interior Is One Of The Best On The Road

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S Photo : Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

A few years ago, someone at Porsche looked at the handsome Porsche Cayenne SUV and decided to chop some of the roof off, as is the style with many contemporary luxury crossovers and SUVs. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe was born. Creating a new, cut-down roofline is a big change to the basic SUV formula, but it’s that the change doesn’t alter the fundamental Porsche Cayenne formula that sells me on the car overall.



(Full disclosure: Porsche kindly provided me with a gassed-up Cayenne Coupe S in New York City for a few days in May, and have now emailed to remind me I have not written about it. Since I already got a good impression of the car on my initial drive the year before, I’ve decided to talk about what I like the most about the Cayenne lineup: it’s interior.)