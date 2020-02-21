The 2020 Honda Civic Type R Gets A Shifter From 1997 And A Price Bump To $36,995

Photo : Honda

The fifth-generation Honda Civic Type R has already been around for three years, which means it’s time for an update. Does it get more power? No. Do the controversial looks improve? Not really. But it is more expensive, and you can get a manual shifter that looks like it came from a much cooler car now.

Overall, the upgrades for the CTR aren’t too significant. The front opening has been enlarged for better cooling performance, with Honda claiming the 13-percent bigger opening has decreased coolant temperature up to 18-degrees Fahrenheit in testing.

The adaptive suspension is now supposedly 10-times more responsive to road conditions, and the front brakes have been updated to new two-piece rotors that reduces overall unsprung weight by a total of about five pounds. The rear-view mirrors now have LED turn indicators in them, engine noise will be piped in, and the car will be available in a new “Boost Blue Pearl” color.



Inside, the steering wheel is now Alcantara, and the shifter has been changed to resemble that of the 1997 Honda Civic Type R—a brushed metal finish that’s not too dissimilar from the old Honda S2000 shifter—and the shift boot is now suede.

1997 Civic Type R interior. Photo : Honda

2020 Civic Type R interior. Photo : Honda

There’s also a new performance data logging phone app that collects information on acceleration, braking, g-forces, etc. to help drivers improve their track lap times.



The 2.0-liter turbo inline four-cylinder engine still makes 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, though. No real complaints here.

All in all these changes aren’t too significant, and bump the price of the CTR to $36,995 before destination and handling, not too steep of a change from the current starting price of $36,300. The shifter is worth it alone.