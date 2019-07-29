Image: Chevrolet

The C8 Corvette: You love reading about it, we are okay with writing about it. But if you want to own it, to feel all 495 horsepower humming behind the driver’s seat, you’d better hustle down to your local Chevrolet dealership and get your order in as the long-fabled mid-engine Corvette is almost sold out, at least for the first model year anyway.



Michael Simcoe, General Motor’s design chief, told Autoblog at the Concours d’Elegance of America (an event held in Plymouth, MI, not to be confused with the Concours d’Elegance in Monterrey, CA) over the weekend that new ‘Vette orders are either already at capacity or nearly there.

“It’s nearly sold out. It’s so close that it’s bound to be sold out soon,” Simcoe told Autoblog.



It’s unclear just how many spots the General has for those looking for a C8 Corvette, though the C7 has sold 30,000 units in a good year. Not only is the engine in a difference place in the C8, but this Corvette is has both a trunk and a frunk—reason for purchasing alone. But who knows, maybe folks are rushing to get their custom VINs in before someone else can snag ASSMN.