Chevy said the mid-engine C8 Corvette would cost under $60,000 when the car launched, but didn’t reveal specifics. Now we know for sure. The 1LT base model will start at $59,995, Chevy said Thursday, with two other, more leather-y trims tacking on several thousand more.

Here are the prices and trims, per Chevy:

We’ve said previously that the only thing that matters about this car is price, since if Chevy had priced this car at $100,000 or more, there wouldn’t have been much point, since the ostensible point of this Corvette is to offer an exotic car platform at a (somewhat) attainable price. At $59,995, which includes the destination charge, the 2020 Corvette is just $1,005 more than the 2019 Corvette, though the 2LT trim is $3,850 more than its 2019 counterpart.

The automatic front suspension lift system that Chevy showed off at the Corvette’s launch—only available on the 2LT and 3LT trims—will be an extra $1,495 per Roadshow. And any of the trims can get the Z51 performance package, which is another $5,000 and adds five horsepower and five lb-ft of torque to the 6.2 litre V8's output thanks to the performance exhaust. The Z51 package will also offer bigger Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, summer tires, electronic limited-slip differential, a front splitter, and performance suspension. Every trim will have an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The 2LT trim includes upgrades like leather seats, head-up display, a better sound system, and heated seats, while the 3LT includes those things plus even more leather everywhere.

The 2020 C8 Corvette is almost sold out, so this information is basically neither here nor there—the first buyers were gonna buy this thing probably no matter what it cost—but for the rest of us it’s good to know Corvette pricing hasn’t yet gone into the stratosphere.