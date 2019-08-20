There’s a new sporty wagon today, and it’s the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant. It’s reportedly supposed to be revealed later, but here it is, for your eyes, in all its long-roof glory, waiting for your appreciation and acknowledgement. It even might come with a surprise.

Auto Evolution dumped what look like legit Audi photos all over the internet earlier today, recycled around everywhere from Autoblog Greece to Chris Harris’ IG. Auto Evolution teased that the official reveal of the new RS6 Avant is scheduled to happen later today. If you’re wondering if we’re going to get this wagon in America, you are allowed to get a little excited right... now.

Advertisement

Update, 6:05 p.m.: It’s official. The 2020 RS6 Avant is coming to America. It has 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, at least according to the European power figures. Of course it has Quattro all-wheel drive, and a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.6 seconds with an initial max speed of 155 mph, though Road And Track is reporting that can go much higher, to over 189, with the dynamic package plus optioned.



Advertisement

Audi claims U.S. figures will be announced at a later date.

It comes standard with adaptive air suspension but can be optioned instead with an RS sport suspension that gets variable hydraulic dampers. The body is widened over the standard Avant by 1.6 inches on either side, and it gets the usual RS exterior bodywork look, including a gloss black grille and RS exhaust system.

Advertisement

It’s due to be available for order in America in 2020, with pricing and details yet to come.

The headline has been updated to reflect the new details, and some information has been changed in the original text below.

Advertisement

Audi’s U.S. social media has been dropping not so subtle hints about Avants for a months now, like this tweet:

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s a bunch of photos of it looking sporty and edgy and muscular and fantastic, and I’ll see you all later today when we have official information and all get really excited for a car nobody will buy maybe showing up to a few select dealerships nationwide!

Advertisement

Advertisement