Any Tesla, Really

Divorced from the perception of Tesla by the people who either worship the company or wouldn’t be caught dead in one of its products, the truth is, Tesla is the most influential auto brand today. Therefore, it really o ught to be better represented in the digital space.

Tesla isn’t completely allergic to video games; an early-run Model S from 2012 and the P90D variant from 2016 appeared in GT7 and Forza Horizon 3, respectively, and the original Tesla Roadster showed up in PGR4 before that. But that’s it. I’d lobby the company to be more active in licensing one of its more recent models, but Tesla doesn’t have a marketing department to speak of, which is probably how we got here in the first place.