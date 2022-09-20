If you’re in the market for a no-holes-barred, all-electric supercar, your options don’t extend much past the Rimac Nevera at the moment. But now there’s a new concept from Chinese automaker GAC Aion that promises true supercar performance.

Dubbed the Hyper SSR, the new car claims to be the first EV supercar to be built in China. According to Auto Home in China, the new model was unveiled during an event in Guangzhou.

During the presentation, execs from EV maker GAC Aion touted some impressive specs for the new all-electric supercar. According to the company, the Hyper SSR will have a maximum power output of 1,225 hp and up to 12,000 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

All this means that the car will be able to hit 62 mph (100km/h) in just 1.9 seconds.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Apollo Wearable Wellness Wristband Use it day or night

As most smartwatches and similar wearables simply track your health and wellness, the Apollo seeks to actively improve it. This non-invasive tool sends silent, soothing vibrations meant to improve focus, benefit sleep, and help you feel relaxed and in control. Buy for $10% off at Apollo Advertisement

There’s more to the Hyper SSR than just impressive numbers, though. Its exterior also looks pretty striking, thanks to that wide aggressive stance and angular design.

The body panels are made from carbon fiber, and there is a huge carbon fiber diffuser at the rear to keep the Hyper SSR planted on the road. There’s also a set of cool-looking butterfly doors and sleek LED headlights.

Advertisement

At the back, the Hyper SSR also features rear-view cameras to make this low-slung, high-performance EV as easy to live with as possible.



Advertisement

When you take a peek inside the Hyper SSR, it’s a weirdly understated affair. Sure, the show car comes with a vibrant blue finish, but there’s no yoke, no influx of screens and no pulsating ambient lighting. Instead, there’s just a set of sport seats, a squared off steering wheel, a 14.6-inch multimedia display with an 8.8-inch instrument panel.

There’s no word yet on the range this supercar will manage, but Inside EVs reports that GAC Aion will ship two different variants of the Hyper SSR.



Advertisement

An all-wheel- drive model will retail for 1.7-million yuan, which is about $240,000. GAC will also ship a slightly slower rear-wheel-drive variant, which will hit 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and set you back 1.3-million yuan, or just over $180,000.



Advertisement

Orders for the EV are now open, and deliveries are expected to begin in October 2023. It doesn’t sound like this car will be arriving on our shores anytime soon, though, as it has not undergone the testing required to sell it outside China.