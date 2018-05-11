Screenshot: YouTube

One of the hypothetical projects in Tesla’s pipeline is a new Roadster, a sports car with a supposedly whopping 620 miles of range and a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds. When CEO Elon Musk debuted it in November, the accompanying pictures of the car suggested the interior would be minimal, akin to the uber-minimalist Model 3. But in a new video released this week by Tesla, we get a clear shot inside the Roadster, and it’s downright spartan.



In Tesla’s press shots, you get a sense that not much is going on with the Roadster’s interior. For instance:

From the driver’s seat, though, it looks startlingly bare (and, for what it’s worth, the yoke almost certainly isn’t a viable steering wheel). Tesla’s asking $250,000 for the Roadster, if it ever gets built, and 1,000 well-pocketed super fans already plopped down a reservation for the car in full.

Advertisement

Here’s the video in question, again.

The car’s specs are loaded—the 200 kWh battery pack is supposed to net 620 miles on a single charge, and Tesla claims it can hit 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, a second shorter than the much-more-affordable Model 3's 0-60 spring time. It’s supposed to max out at 250 mph.

Advertisement

I honestly have no input one way or another on the interior just yet. But Tesla clearly digs the interior styling of the Model 3 enough to transport it onto the costlier Roadster. I’m sure those who pre-ordered the super-fast car will be gung-ho about it—if the car ever gets made.