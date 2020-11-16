Tesla Never Really Had Its Heart In The $35,000 Model 3

I’m old enough to remember when the Tesla Model 3 was supposed to be the affordable Tesla, the one that “only” costs $35,000, except we only ever really saw the $35,000 Model 3 in fits and starts. Now it looks like Tesla might soon be moving on from the $35,000 Model 3 for good.
First, I must share that today I personally enjoyed reading the headlines and time stamps on the following two Jalopnik stories from last year:
Real roller coaster of emotions there. The thing is, the $35,000 Model 3 did, eventually, appear, though later you had to order it in person at a dealership or call—Tesla only sold it online for a brief bit. That Model 3 was a $38,000 Model 3 but “software-limited” to get its price down to $35,000. Some people bought it this way, but when companies start making it actively harder to buy a product that’s a sure sign that said product’s days are probably numbered, possibly, in the case of the $35,000 Model 3, because Tesla might be selling it at a loss.
All of which is to say, according to Electrek, the $35,000 Model 3 might soon be a thing of the past.
Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla informed its staff that they weren’t allowed to “downgrade” new 2021 Model 3 vehicles to “Standard Range” and sell them for $35,000.
They are still allowed to software-limit features on 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus vehicles that are still in inventory and sell those to customers as Model 3 Standard Range for $35,000, but not the new 2021 Model 3, which comes with new features.
Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that its cars aren’t affordable enough—implicitly including the $35,000 Model 3—saying that it was working on an even cheaper model, a $25,000 compact. Which is still a fair amount of money considering that Tesla buyers no longer get the $7,500 federal tax credit but it is, you know, a start.
It also allows us to move on from the idea that a $35,000 Model 3 was ever particularly affordable in the first place, or that a $35,000 Model 3 would even be particularly desirable, as software-limited as it ended up being. Because if you’re getting a Tesla without all the tech you’re kind of defeating the purpose of getting a Tesla at all.
That means that a $25,000 Tesla with most or all of Tesla’s tech would be a big step forward but as we’ve learned with Tesla we’ll just have to watch and wait.
I emailed Tesla for comment and will update this blog if they respond.
Just a month ago (when 2021 model was launched), it was still possible and when you go to order, it actually shows the car as $35k (with Standard Range Plus added on top for $2900 as an option). That said, with the bigger range differential in 2021 model with Standard Range Plus having 263 miles instead of 250 miles (vs the same 220 miles software limited Standard Range), the $35k model is far less attractive.
If they really discontinue the $35k version, I guess the extra features they added in the 2021 model (powered trunk, dual pane glass, heat pump) pushed the costs over what made sense as a software limit.