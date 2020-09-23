Tesla Promised A $25,000 Car And Then Its Stock Dove

What struck me most about Battery Day was how un-Tesla the whole event was. There weren’t any too-outlandish-to-believe claims and there wasn’t a new prototype that you might never hear about again. It was, in a word, boring, which is how automaker events are supposed to be. This new grown-up posture apparently also had a hilarious side effect on Wall Street.
To wit: Tesla’s still high-flying stock took a hit.
From Reuters:
Tesla’s market cap dropped $20 billion in just two hours after trading closed Tuesday, as Musk and other Tesla executives presented their new battery and manufacturing strategies. Shares closed down 5.6% and dropped another 6.9% after hours.
“Nothing Musk discussed about batteries is a done deal,” said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. “There was nothing tangible.”
The stock was off 10 percent at the close of the market today compared to yesterday, reducing the valuation of the company to around $350 billion, down from close to $400 billion the day before. And while it’s always an educated guess why the market ebbs and flows I want to believe this means there were a not inconsiderable amount of investors who were disappointed that Elon Musk didn’t make a bunch of wild claims.
This wasn’t the Elon I’m used to either, but it is one who, after four straight quarters of profitability and what looks like the successful launch of the Model Y—analysts project that Tesla is on track to sell close to 500,000 cars this year, after selling 367,500 last year—is probably feeling pretty confident these days, and maybe a little less inclined to go for broke. And while I’ll believe it when I see it, promising a $25,000 car in three years’ time, as Elon did last night, at least feels achievable.
So do the technological gains with batteries, for that matter (though the Lithium and table salt thing I’ll admit was a little weird). Which all means this might be a world where Tesla slowly morphs into a company acting more like Ford than a Silicon Valley startup. That might be better for the long-term sustainability of Tesla but slightly less entertaining for those of us who don’t have a dog in this fight.
If that happens I would expect the stock price to fall further, but I’m not the only one who is perplexed about its still-high price. Take it from Elon last night:
“It’s not like Tesla’s profitability is crazy high. Our average profitability for the last four quarters was maybe 1%. It’s not like we’re minting money,” Elon said. “Our valuation makes it seem like we are, but we’re not.”
DISCUSSION
My suspicion is that everyone collectively knew that Tesla stock was overvalued, but it needed some “spark” to start the sell-off. Literally any event could have fired it off, this one just happened to happen first. Even though (IMO) everything announced was a pretty good financial move, except maybe Plaid Mode, it didn’t justify the ludicrous valuation it had reached, and so a few people started selling, and it just snowballed from there.
Hell, maybe if it drops enough I’ll actually buy some, because the news here is pretty good for the long run. A cheap, mass-market car isn’t going to pull high profit margins, but it’ll do hella volume, and making $500 a car on a million cars will turn a bigger profit than making $5000 a car on ten thousand cars. The battery tech is great - faster charging, safer, and cheaper? The investment in battery production is like selling shovels during a gold rush - even if Tesla fails out of the auto market once the competition catches up, they’ll be in position to sell batteries to every automaker, and they’re building up to be robust, not just efficient. Particularly good call to start running lithium mines outside of China, with the trade wars going on. Plaid Mode is basically irrelevant as a business tactic (where’s the Roadster 2.0 he promised?), but it’s not bad PR to take the performance crown back. And let’s be honest, if Plaid Mode was the Muskiest thing announced yesterday, investors should be breathing easy right now.