Tesla's Investor Day Livestream Disclaimer Basically Says Everything Could Be Bullshit

Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day livestream just kicked off this afternoon. It’s a chance for investors, industry followers, the media, and Tesla enthusiasts to get a glimpse at everything the electric car company has planned for 2023 and beyond. But don’t take anything CEO Elon Musk says on-stage seriously — according to the enormous disclaimer posted at the beginning of the livestream, everything and anything announced at today’s event could be total, 100-percent bullshit.

Here’s what livestream viewers saw ahead of Tesla’s investor call (no need to squint, I’ve painstakingly typed it all out below):

Tesla, famously, does not have a public relations department, and does not employ anybody who could answer journalists’ questions about anything. So this enormous (and enormously dense) disclaimer is just about the only statement out of Tesla that your favorite automotive writers at Jalopnik (and lesser publications) can rely on. And while ass-covering corporate disclaimers are a standard part of any company’s public announcements, when it comes to Tesla and its extremely loose relationship with its own deadlines, a statement this thorough carries extra meaning.

So, what is Tesla’s official stance on whatever will be announced tonight? Basically, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Here’s the full disclaimer: