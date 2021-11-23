“74 Tbird containing myself and mom and dad threw a freeze plug on I-70 several cold miles West of Wakeeney, KS, the day before Xmas. Dad caught a lift from a trucker back to the truckstop at the edge of town and arranged a tow to get us and the car there, then convinced/bribed the manager to let him put it in the service bay since their auto shop was closed.

“He (with my kinda help) diagnosed the issue but there were no parts stores open so he, in conjunction with the truck stop manager contacted the owner of the local parts store and got him to open up for a bit so we could locate a proper part. They didn’t have a set of freeze plugs for the 460 but did have a few with the proper diameter so we purchased a couple different ones, some gasket sealant and JB Weld.

“Back to the cold bay, under the ‘bird and of course the plug that dropped was right in line with the motor mount so we couldn’t get a straight shot at it. Coated the most likely candidate with JB Weld and slid it into place then hammered an iron punch between it and the motor mount which we then beat on both ends simultaneously to seat the plug. We waited a while for the JB Weld to set, then refilled the cooling system and ran a pressure test. It held pressure for 15-20 min so we buttoned up, picked up all our tools and repacked into the car to continue on to Denver after about a 7-hour delay. We got to my aunt and uncle’s house near old Stapleton at about 11:30pm in the opening throes of a massive snow storm.”