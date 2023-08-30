These Car Brands Are Finally Getting A Little Cheaper

Car Buying

These Car Brands Are Finally Getting A Little Cheaper

Ten automakers had their average new vehicle price drop significantly for the first time in months.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3
Image: Tesla

Increasing costs due to a number of factors — an ongoing chip shortage and inflation among other things — led to the average new car costing nearly $49,000. But now if you’re in the market for a new car like I am, there’s a bit of relief. Data from Kelley Blue Book via Yahoo Finance shows that the average price for some brands has dropped.

Advertisement

You can thank increasing inventories and automaker incentives for that. While the drops are significant in that prices are letting up for buyers, some of the drops only took the brands from unaffordable to slightly less so. As reported by Yahoo, here are ten brands and the average price drops they experienced so far this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Nissan

Nissan

2024 Nissan Altima
2024 Nissan Altima
Image: Nissan

$1,244 decrease ($36,635 to $35,391)

Nissan had the smallest price decrease out of all of the brands. I’d be really curious to know which models helped contribute to this drop. Considering that models like the Sentra, Altima, and Rogue outsell most of Nissan’s lineup, it is likely to be one of those.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Polestar

Polestar

Polestar 2
Polestar 2
Image: Polestar

$1,558 decrease ($64,057 to $62,499)

Polestar’s decrease shouldn’t be surprising. The new hotness that was once EVs have seen their sales slow drastically. Inventory has increased. Even used EV prices have dropped. A base Polestar 2 starts just under $50,000. If you look hard enough, you can find lightly used ones for under $35,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Buick

Buick

2024 Buick Envista
2024 Buick Envista
Image: Buick

$1,594 decrease ($39,224 to $37,630)

Buick’s three-model lineup saw prices step back a bit from that $40,000 threshold. The introduction of the new Envista crossover and its sub-$30,000 starting price should help bring that average price down even further.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Volkswagen

Volkswagen

2024 Volkswagen Atlas
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Image: Volkswagen

$1,934 decrease ($39,473 to $37,539)

VW was another mass-market brand whose prices had come down just before they crested $40,000. Hopefully, cheaper models like the Jetta, Taos, and Tiguan help keep those average prices low.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Fiat

Fiat

2023 Fiat 500X
2023 Fiat 500X
Image: Fiat

$2,201 decrease ($32,730 to $30,529)

Fiat sells just one car in the U.S. right now, the 500X. Whoever is in the market for one of these things should be happy that they’re over $2,000 cheaper now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500
Image: Mercedes-Benz

$2,233 decrease ($84,874 to $82,641)

The German luxury automaker embraces luxury, and that’s reflected in its average transaction price. While a decrease of over $2,300 would make a big difference with most other brands, it’s just taken Mercedes’ average prices back down towards $80,000, which is around the average price of one of the brand’s EQ EVs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Volvo

Volvo

Volvo V60 Recharge T8
Volvo V60 Recharge T8
Image: Volvo

$2,718 decrease ($59,825 to $57,107)

The Swedish automaker — and one of the last places where you can buy a wagon — saw its average price drop nearly $3,000. It’ll be interesting to see how that price plays out once the brand launches the cheap EX30 and $80,000+ EX90 EVs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Lincoln

Lincoln

2024 Lincoln Black Label Nautilus
2024 Lincoln Black Label Nautilus
Image: Lincoln

$3,038 decrease ($68,274 to $65,236)

Lincoln is another automaker that, while having a pretty decent decrease, still has an average price that’s thousands more than the average price of a new car. With nearly 20,000 sales between the Navigator and Aviator, I’m sure they’re the main driver of these prices for Lincoln.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Land Rover

Land Rover

Land Rover Defender 110
Land Rover Defender 110
Image: Land Rover

$6,882 decrease ($106,834 to $99,952)

Land Rover had the second-largest increase of all the brands on this list. While it dropped nearly $7,000, that’s not much when those average prices go from way over six figures to just under it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S
Image: Tesla

$7,166 decrease ($62,272 to $55,106)

Tesla had the largest price drop but I’m sure you know why already, with EV price wars playing a part. Tesla didn’t quite seem to know how to contend with a subsequent slowdown in sales, though the company has slashed prices left and right. With Tesla, price is always a moving target.

Advertisement

12 / 12