The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Boatlopnik

Take A Tour Of Vladimir Putin's $100M Superyacht

An investigation by a Russian opposition leader has exposed details of Putin’s excessively luxurious superyacht.

By
Lawrence Hodge
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Take A Tour Of Vladimir Putin&#39;s $100M Superyacht
Screenshot: Алексей Навальный YouTube

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is still going on. While countless people lose their lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin chills in luxury in one of the many ultra-luxurious Russian superyachts. While most of them, especially ones owned by Putin, have been shrouded in mystery, Business Insider reports a new investigation done by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his team sheds some light on details of one of Putin’s superyachts called Graceful.

Watch
What Do You Want To Know About The 2024 Polestar 2
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The NIU BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike | Jalopnik Reviews
Yesterday
Drifting Over 100MPH In A Dodge Charger Hellcat
Yesterday
Image for article titled Take A Tour Of Vladimir Putin&#39;s $100M Superyacht
Screenshot: Алексей Навальный YouTube
Advertisement

The yacht is rumored to be worth more than $100 million and is just as lavish and over the top as you’d expect. Details for the yacht show features like a huge indoor swimming pool that converts into a dance floor, a dining room with seating for a dozen people, and even a sauna.

Image for article titled Take A Tour Of Vladimir Putin&#39;s $100M Superyacht
Image: Алексей Навальный YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pictures show just how ostentatious the design is. There are pictures of marble covered bathrooms, bedrooms with $34,000 beds and $88,000 champagne colored carpets.

Image for article titled Take A Tour Of Vladimir Putin&#39;s $100M Superyacht
Image: Алексей Навальный YouTube

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has been investigating the Graceful since early 2022, just as the invasion was starting and just as the superyacht started to undergo a $32 million refit.

The report sums up just how sinful having something like this is while Russia is at war.

Half of the country is forced to raise money for underwear and socks for mobilized soldiers and to make trench candles, while the person who unleashed this war spends three billion roubles just on repairs and purchases for his yacht.

Advertisement

You can read more of the report on Navalny.