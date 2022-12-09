The Takata airbag debacle is still on going . Nearly a decade after it started with multiple deaths and millions of vehicles under recall, sadly, people are still dying as a result of the defective airbags. Today, the NHTSA has released a bulletin announcing that yet another crash fatality has been linked to a malfunctioning Takata airbag, this time involving a Honda. It’s the fourth such fatality recorded in the U.S. this year.

A s Reuters reports, NHTSA has confirmed that a February 2022 crash in Bowling Green, KY, involving a 2002 Honda Accord resulted in an airbag-related death. That brings the total number of deaths linked to Takata airbags worldwide to 30, 23 of which occurred in the U.S. The agency urged owners to check and see if their vehicles are involved in the huge, ongoing Takata airbag recall, and if so, to have the airbags replaced immediately.

“Whatever you’re doing, stop now and check to see if your vehicle has a Takata air bag recall. If it does, make an appointment to get your free repair as soon as possible,” urged NHTSA administrator Ann Carlson . “ If this air bag ruptures in a crash, it could kill you or someone you love, or leave them with critical, life-altering injuries. Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled air bag replaced puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”



As Reuters reports, Honda’s records showed that the Accord was purchased by the owner in 2008; the automaker issued a recall on the vehicle in 2011, and says that over 300 attempts were made to contact the owner, who never had the recall repair completed .

The news comes on the heels of another crash fatality that was linked to a Takata airbag . Last month, it was confirmed that t he driver of a Ford Ranger was killed in a crash this summer as a result of a malfunctioning Takata airbag.

P lease, double check your vehicle to see if it’s included in a Takata airbag recall. You can use this tool to check your vehicle by its VIN, or follow the NHTSA’s information on each affected manufacturer. None of this is worth dying over when the information and resources are available that could save a life.