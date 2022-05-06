Happy Friday! To finish your week I invite you to join me in staring at more cars for sale. This week we have some Japanese imports, another fun microcar, and two-door off-roader fun.

While I own a fleet of vehicles that suggest questionable taste, I actually love everything with an engine . I spend way too much time online looking at cars, trucks and motorcycles I’ ll never buy, so this series is dedicated to the coolest vehicles I’ve come across.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably modified, or just plain weird in a way that stopped me in my tracks . And I can’t say no to a good deal. Let’s peruse this week’s crop!