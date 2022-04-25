Happy Monday! To start your week I invite you to join me in staring at more cars for sale. This week we have a rare microcar, Porsche beauty, and an underrated off-roader.

While I own a fleet of vehicles that suggest a questionable taste, I actually love everything with an engine plus some seats and wheels bolted to it. I spend way too much time looking at cars, trucks and motorcycles that I will never buy, so this series is dedicated to the coolest vehicles I’ve come across.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. I also try to find good deals where they exist!