You’ve made it to the weekend! To celebrate, join me in staring at more cars for sale. As promised, here’s your second dose of Dopest Cars for this week. Consult your physician to find out if more than a single dose of Dopest is right for you.

While I own a fleet of vehicles that suggest a questionable taste, I actually love everything with an engine plus some seats and wheels bolted to it. I spend way too much time looking at cars, trucks and motorcycles that I will never buy, so this series is dedicated to the coolest vehicles I’ve come across.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. I also try to find good deals where they exist!