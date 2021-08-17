The latest entry into the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, wasn’t the best one so far. I mean, these aren’t exactly films for the Criterion Collection in the first place, but that’s part of the fun! The movie was a good reason to finally revisit the theater, but when I saw the crew from Tokyo Drift, I couldn’t stop grinning. When the rocket-powered Fiero showed up, I almost squealed.



After I went home, the first thing I did was look up the Pontiac Fiero on my local Craigslist. Mark my words: the Fiero is going to explode in popularity in the near to mid-term...maybe in the long term. I can’t say for sure, but I know the Fiero renaissance is coming. So, buy one while you can.

I found a well-worn example for those who would heed my Fiero advice, along with a side helping of cool cars in this week’s installment of The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online: