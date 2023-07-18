This Supercharged LS-Powered DeLorean Is What The Car Always Should Have Been

The original DeLorean has always sort of been a letdown of a car, movie notwithstanding. Over the years, many a tuner has tried to turn it into something great with either naturally aspirated V8 engines or forced-induction six-cylinder motors. However, one soft-spoken man has decided to trump every other DeLorean tuner who looks his way.

What we’ve got here is an LS4-powered DeLorean with a goddamn supercharger slapped on top of it making 522 horsepower at the wheels. It’s like one of John DeLorean’s coke-fueled dreams come to life. It’s what the DeLorean always should have been.

Why not go for a bigger LS motor? Well, as the owner explained to Mr. Regular, a 5.3-liter aluminum LS fits really well in the back. That’s good enough for me. I mean, just look at it. There isn’t an inch to spare behind the motor. In fact, the owner says the supercharger pulley is right behind the rear license plate. Stuff is tight.

This is sort of the second iteration of this build. The first time around, it was just the LS4 hooked up to the dubious Peugeot UN1 transmission. Despite the reliability concerns (especially with all the extra power) the owner said he put 15,000 miles on that transmission with that setup. However, he knew it was never going to last with a supercharger added to the mix. Now, it apparently has the transaxle out of a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera, which should be more than up to the task of all this power. Oh, and for steering, it’s got the power-assist rack out of a Nissan Versa. I love home builds, goddamn.

With Mr. Regular behind the wheel, we get to hear the supercharged LS4 DeLorean in action, and I’ll tell you what, it almost sounds like the car from the movie. But, it’s even better because of the supercharger whine added to the top. You can even watch the needle of the 85-mph speedometer absolutely rocket to the far end of the dial.

Anyway, I don’t want to give too much away. This is a bit of a longer video from RCR, but it’s absolutely worth the watch. Also, Mr. LS-swapped DeLorean Owner, please let me drive your car. Thank you.