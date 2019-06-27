Hey, would you look at that! The seized supercar collection of our favorite son-of-an-African-dictator asshat car collector is back in the news once more. The cars are hitting the auction block in September, so you could get a shot at owning a piece of gross exploitation of a local populace all to yourself very soon.



In 2016, it was reported that the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue—the son of African dictator Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo—had had 11 supercars seized in a raid in Geneva. And now it seems like those cars are being auctioned off at no reserve at a Bonhams auction, happening on Sept. 29.

The cars offered will include a McLaren P1 ($1.5 million to $1.8 million), a Koenigsegg One:1 ($1.8 million to $2.4 million), a Lamborghini Veneno ($5.3 million to $6.3 million) and a cheapo Bugatti Veyron ($720,000 to $920,000).

What’s interesting about this auction is that it’s being offered by the State of Geneva. The 25 cars in the auction did once once belong to Obiang Mangue, but were seized when he was put under investigation for charges of money laundering and unfair management of public interests, according to the Geneva prosecutor’s office. (The case was dismissed.)

The cars have been ordered to be sold, and all profit earned from the sales will go toward social programs that help the people of Equatorial Guinea. So, there is some rightful justice in this after all.

Hilariously, this is the second time something like this has happened to Obiang Mangue. In 2011, he got 11 other cars seized by Parisian police, which were later auctioned off by a Parisian auction house in 2013.

I guess some people just don’t learn.

