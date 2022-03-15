At this point there are seemingly dozens of new urban electric mobility concepts floating around out there, each promising wilder and more interesting specs. Super73 might be on to something with the C1X concept, however, as it seems like it’s perfectly attainable with current technology, and doesn’t over promise something the company can’t deliver. This takes the mini-moto trend and adds a bit of video-gamey cyberpunk design flair, plus the promise of relative lightweight and compact dimensions needed for the perfect urban explorer.

Advertisement

This is a step up from Super73's current e-bike offerings, as it’ll allegedly be designed to go 75 miles per hour and aim for 100 miles of range. It looks like this bike will even support level 2 charging for 0-80 percent charging in under an hour. The design puts the electric motor out back on the swingarm so there’s no worries about chain drive slack, and that gives the central chassis more room to house a larger battery. I’m sure it won’t be perfect, but it looks like a slick solution.

It’s smaller and lighter than most electric motorcycles on the market, even the smallest of Zeros is taller and bigger. Super73 manages this by downsizing to 15-inch wheels and shortening the wheelbase. Sure it’ll only go one-up, but how often do you really ride with a pillion anyway? Interestingly, this actually has a 31" seat height, making it an inch taller than a Grom, and an inch shorter than a Ducati Monster. That’s just about perfect for most average height riders, and manageable for most shorter riders.

It seems like Super73 is trying to compete directly with the Sondors Metacycle, which has been seriously delayed a number of times, and I’m starting to wonder if it’ll ever make it to market. Super73 calls this a “concept” but is already planning production for late 2023. In fact Super73 is, like Sondors, accepting deposits for the new C1X. It’s a $73 deposit, so it’s not like there is much in the way of a commitment to purchase, and Super73 hasn’t announced a final price for the bike yet. Either way the initial prototype got me hyped enough that I whipped out my plastic and got in line to order one. We’ll see if I get burned by this, or if Super73 is actually the first electric mobility company to actually meet their production targets.

Advertisement

The disclaimer at the bottom of the website specifically says “colors are not guaranteed” but I really hope they make production , because this pink and yellow colorway is certainly one of the factors that got me to click the buy button. It’s cool. Hopefully it’s real. And better still, hopefully it’s real good. I’d love to explore a few city streets with this bad mam ma jamm a.