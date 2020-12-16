Subaru Wants To Make One Thing Absolutely Clear: The 2022 BRZ Loves To Slide

You Don’t Need Much Power To Have Fun

2022 Subaru BRZ Photo : Subaru

If there’s anything that’s been drilled into our head from the discourse about the first-gen Subaru BRZ, it’s that 1., the car needs more power, or 2., you don’t need much more than 200 horsepower in a light enough car to have a good time. Especially with a stick and with rear-wheel drive. I live in a world where I choose to believe both can be true, and we should have a normal BRZ and then a powerful BRZ trim. Call me crazy.

The new 2022 Subaru BRZ comes with a 2.4-liter flat-four motor making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Let’s not even bother ourselves with wondering if there’s more power coming with this generation. Buy the car happy as it comes if you want it now. A manual six-speed transmission is still standard, but you can also option a six-speed automatic and get yourself some nice paddle shifter adornments for your steering column.