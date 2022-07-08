What do you want to do this summer? Are you like me, endlessly browsing through car listings in search of something, anything, to take to a track day? Would you rather turn your sights away from pavement, and go on some off-road excursions while the weather’s warm? Maybe you just want to relax, throw the top down, and soak in some sun.

No matter what you’re looking for, this week’s Dopest Cars has you covered. We’ve got ‘froaders, sports cars, and not one but two European convertibles from the year 1990. Let’s see what I dug up this week.