1969 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow - $15,000

Yeah, you could drive yourself around in a relatively late-model economy car for fifteen grand. Or, you could ensconce yourself in the finest red leather ever placed into a car interior by human (or robot) hands. Given the choice between the two, I know what I’d pick.

This Silver Shadow has seen some years, but the titular silver paint still shines. The interior, which you’ll have to click into the ad to see, is a masterpiece — easily worth the price of admission alone.