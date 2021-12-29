The five-door Suzuki Jimny is close to becoming a reality — but not as a production vehicle from Suzuki’s partner in India, Maruti. Students from the Nippon Automobile College chopped up a couple of stock Suzuki Jimny models and welded them together to create a Jimny Unlimited, of sorts. It’s a pretty neat way to learn about building cars and what goes into the making of a road-legal machine.



The custom Jimny is nearly 16 inches longer overall, according to Autocar Japan. The students and instructors are working together on the five-door Jimny and plan for a debut at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The videos tease whether it’ll be done on time maybe to add drama, but it’s not necessary. Not when you can watch a Jimny cut in half for the sake of education:

My favorite thing about watching the build videos — even though I sadly can’t understand anything — is how basic or approachable the project seems. Locking pliers hold strips of metal in place. Jack stands hold up the bisected chassis. Even the metal saw is handheld and smaller than I’d have thought. It’s enough to convince me I could wrench without a lift or a small fortune’s worth of tools.



Encouraging people with less experience is kind of the idea here, since NATS trains those who want to work in the automotive industry. Autocar Japan reports that building the five-door Jimny will teach students about manufacturing and auto regulations. I would add a bit about custom work being a part of the lesson, along with audio installations.

In the later videos, it’s easier to see the form of the five-door Jimny underneath the patched metalwork. Or look through the Narita Campus’ Instagram feed to follow the build and get an idea of the debut for the Tokyo Auto Salon.



The customization is more involved than lengthening the wheelbase and adding two doors. There’ll be modifications to the suspension and appearance as well, so it probably won’t be an accurate representation of the production model.

We’ll have to wait for Suzuki to make and commercialize one, but it may not be long until that happens. Autocar India reports the upcoming Jimny that Maruti Suzuki will sell in South Asia is a five-door model.