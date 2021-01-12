Studebaker Dictator, Honda MB5, Mustang Drift Kart: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Studebaker Dictator, Honda MB5, Mustang Drift Kart: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Another week means another entry into the sweet cars found online that I wish I could own. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot of money. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Here are nine vehicles I’ve found that I’d drive or that I judge to be solidly Jalop in one way or another.

1936 Studebaker Dictator

1936 Studebaker Dictator

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

This car has an unfortunate name. Studebaker called it the Dictator because it was supposed to dictate the standard for other cars to follow. However, the Italian and German governments of the era reminded people of a different meaning for dictator. Studebaker changed the car’s name later on to Commander.

This Dictator seems to be in rather good shape with parts like the headliner being noted as original. It’s a mildly interesting piece of automotive history and it comes in at $10,900 in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, on Craigslist.

H/T - Atfsgeoff

2007 Saturn Sky Redline

2007 Saturn Sky Redline

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Here’s a car that holds a surprising amount of value despite coming from a dead brand. Search for the Saturn Sky and there will be no shortage of ads asking over $10,000 for the base model Sky. Thankfully, this one is neither the base model nor $10,000.

What you’re looking at is the Sky with the 260-horsepower 2-liter Ecotec LE5 engine. That makes this a bit of a hot roadster and I absolutely adore the looks of the sky, too. I think it looks better than its Pontiac Solstice sibling. This one is on my bucket list.

It’s for a reasonable price, asking $7,500 in Annandale, Virginia. It has been for sale on Craigslist for a long time so you may be able to get a deal out of it.

Mustang-Powered Drift Kart

Mustang-Powered Drift Kart

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

There are bad ideas and there are really bad ideas. This one is leaning towards the latter. What you’re looking at is a kart build with a Mustang’s V6 upfront, an incomplete fuel system in back and space for the provided driver seat in the middle. A Mustang V6 doesn’t sound all that fun, but remember, this kart weighs a fraction of a Mustang’s weight. It needs a radiator, fittings, and the fuel lines connected. I probably couldn’t crash this into anything, but it could be some really good fun on a skidpad.

If you want this adult-sized go-kart, it’s $2,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Lake Villa, Illinois.

2009 Ford E-350

2009 Ford E-350

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

A Ford E-350 isn’t a particularly unique van. However, it’s rare that I find examples this cheap that aren’t a pothole from falling apart.

This one has 393,000 miles and isn’t a diesel. What it lacks in engine, it makes up for in good physical shape and a high roof. It’s also noted for having a newer starter and alternator. The engine and transmission were reportedly replaced, too. If the new engine and transmission are in good shape, this van has plenty of life left in it.

This would be great for a cheap bug out camper. Or go nuts and put mud tires on it. Become a vanhole for $2,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Aurora, Illinois.

1982 Honda MB5

1982 Honda MB5

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a motorcycle you won’t see every day. The Honda MB5 is a motorcycle that Honda imported for only a single year. Powered by a two-stroke 50cc engine. It’s the kind of bike for someone who likes the idea of something simple like a scooter, but wants it to be more like a motorcycle. These are like a Puch moped or a Tomos.

Either way, these are decently rare and this one doesn’t cost too much. It’s $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

2005 Mazda RX-8 Shinka Special Edition

2005 Mazda RX-8 Shinka Special Edition

Image: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I’ve long wanted to feature a Mazda RX-8 on one of these lists, but it’s really hard to find them in reasonably good shape. The Shinka RX-8 models have an upgraded suspension and some luxury leather touches in the interior. Most importantly, the seller reports this RX-8 runs well.

This RX-8 can be found on Facebook Marketplace in Gurnee, Illinois, for $4,000. This is a car that also resides on my bucket list but I’ve been afraid to commit because of its notoriety.

1972 International Loadstar

1972 International Loadstar

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Do you like old commercial trucks as much as I do? Well, I have a neat one for you! This is a 1972 International Loadstar. It comes equipped with a 345 cubic inch gas engine, a four-speed transmission with a granny low gear for starting with heavy loads. It’s noted as needing minor work, but it’s in otherwise decent shape.

At $2,000 it would be a neat way to haul a period-correct car to shows or for work around the farm. Find it in Miamisburg, Ohio, on Facebook Marketplace.

2006 Honda Big Ruckus

2006 Honda Big Ruckus

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Honda Ruckus is a wild little scooter with fans all around the world. The only thing a Ruckus can’t do without major modification is go fast. That’s where the Big Ruckus comes in. You get the same butch looks as a small Ruckus, but 250cc of power and highway top speeds.

These usually cost quite a lot in my area, but this one is up for a very reasonable $2,900. Find it on Facebook Marketplace in Saginaw, Michigan.

1997 BMW Z3

1997 BMW Z3

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

To round out this list, we have a German roadster. If you want that top-down roadster experience but a Miata isn’t the answer for you, a BMW Z3 is also an option. This one runs good, looks good and even has a new top. The owner reports it’s daily-ready.

This isn’t the clown shoe and it doesn’t have the six-cylinder engine, but I think it’s pretty cool. Find it for $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Preston, Missouri.

That’s it for this week! Since I started this series I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing local car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are truly awesome deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future entry.

