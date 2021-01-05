Honda S2000, Think City EV, Crosley Super Sports: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Another week has passed and that means another week of sweet cars found online that I wish I could own. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot of money. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Here are nine vehicles I’ve found that I’d drive or that I judge to be solidly Jalop in one way or another.

1952 Crosley Super Sports

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Crosley was known for making refrigerators and radios. As our friends at the Lane Motor Museum note, Crosley was an innovative automaker. The company is often credited with a number of firsts, including the steel-bodied wagon and the first usage of Sport Utility to describe a vehicle. Crosley also made the Hotshot, a little sports car that found a home in racing. This Super Sports is the Hotshot, but with doors. This isn’t a car that will win modern races, but it’s definitely an adorable way to get around.

This example is in absurdly good shape and the seller says it runs great. It’s $8,900 in Sandwich, Illinois, on Craigslist. The seller also has some other amazing rides for sale, too.

1994 Suzuki Cappuccino

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a hot little kei car, a member of a class that isn’t getting any cheaper as time rolls on. The Suzuki Cappuccino is faster than its contemporaries and sports more traditional interior styling. From a distance, the it looks something like a Mazda Miata, too.

This particular Cappuccino is the Limited, a trim level that includes a limited-slip differential, metallic blue paint, power mirrors and other features. The real hook to this particular example is its Monster Sport FX66 F6A engine. The unit in this Cappuccino produces 127 horsepower, double what the original engine made. This car was also featured on Regular Car Reviews.

At first, I didn’t want to feature this car because it exceeded $10,000. But after researching more deeply, I found good Cappuccinos to be quite expensive. The prices for solid examples easily rival the Autozam AZ-1. This one is priced like a well-sorted Cappuccino, but makes twice the power.

If your morning commute can use a kick, this Cappuccino is in Amelia, Ohio, on Facebook Marketplace at $15,900.

2009 Ducati Monster 696

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

A Ducati Monster has been on my motorcycling wish list for a few years now, and some are falling right into my cheapskate price territory.

The Ducati Monster is famous for its trellis frame, and many riders think it’s the king of naked bikes. The Monster is so popular that unimaginative brands stole the design for their much slower offerings. This particular Monster has a 696cc L-twin making a respectable 74 horsepower. It also has pretty low miles at 9,980; the seller notes some damage that’s only cosmetic.

It can be found in Kensington, Maryland, on Craigslist for $3,500.

1995 MCI MC 12

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

When it comes to turning passenger buses into RVs, coach buses are the ultimate way to travel in comfort and speed. They tend to have restrooms, ample storage and sometimes air-conditioners. This 1995 MCI MC 12 is priced like a school bus and appears to be in decent shape.

The seller is very short on details, however. Housed in the MC 12's rear is either a six- or eight-cylinder two-stroke diesel. The Hobbs counter shows 3,856.5 hours on the engine, so it’s certainly seen some action.

Pick it up in Pontiac, Michigan, for $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace.

1978 Toyota Corona

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Here’s a car that amazes me in how well it has aged. This is a vintage wagon that will probably outlast you and future generations.

The Corona was Toyota’s take on an economy model with the benefit of some creature comforts. Nothing about this car is too revolutionary today, but it is a classic with Toyota’s dependable 20R engine. This is the same hard-to-kill engine found in Toyota Hilux pickups all over the world. That makes this wagon a vehicle you can daily without the worry of getting stranded.

The Corona in this ad looks rather smashing, too. The seller notes the car is from the West Coast, explaining its lack of rust. It’s hosted on Craigslist in Hillsdale, New York, for $8,200.

2011 Think City

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

If you’re looking for a unique and dirt-cheap electric car, the Think — stylized as Th!nk by the maker — City is like no other. Built by Think Global out of Elkhart, Indiana, the Think City was one of a handful of fully realized electric cars on the road in 2011.

Think Global — initially Think Mobility — was headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and Ford took an early interest in the startup. This gave Think access to Ford’s engineering expertise and huge parts bin, which explains why the City features so many parts from Ford. Motive power is provided by a 25 kW 3-phase induction motor. The onboard 23kWh lithium-ion battery comes from EnerDel in Indianapolis. When new, they were good for 80 to 100 miles of driving. The body is clad in injection-molded plastic.

While this unique EV is cute, and actually not too bad even by today’s standards, Think Global is no longer around. Parts availability can get quite sketchy, making this a car best fit for DIY wrenchers. This EV can be found in The Dalles, Oregon, for $3,000 on Craigslist.

2001 Honda S2000 and 2002 Honda S2000

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Each week I try to find a modern enthusiast car or two under $10,000. This one was the hardest yet, as even wrecked Honda S2000s go for some incredible cash. These early S2000 examples rev to 9,000 rpm, and to this day the car is coveted by fans. Very good examples have asking prices higher than many new cars.

This first S2K has had a lot of work done to it, and it generally looks pretty nice. The seller says the car’s never seen winter. Two potential demerits are left rear quarter damage and 218,000 miles on the odometer. It’s $9,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Hilliard, Ohio.

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

If that damage or mileage is too much, here’s a cleaner 99,000-mile example out of Beavercreek, Ohio, on Facebook Marketplace for $10,995. By my research, this car was for sale by a private owner last month before ending up in the hands of the dealership. What’s the catch? A rebuilt title. That said, the damage in the included pictures doesn’t look too bad.

2001 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

To round out this week’s list, we have a speedy Mercedes-Benz coupe.

A complex and powerful Mercedes-Benz probably isn’t a car you should buy cheap. Still, this is an S-Class-based coupe with a 5.4-liter V8 putting out 349 horsepower — it’s not just fast and stylish, it’s luxurious, too! This example is knocking on the door of 200,000 miles, which I take as a testament to how far a well-cared for car can go.

The CL55 here isn’t perfect — it looks as if it can use some paint work — but it’s a reasonable $4,400 on Facebook Marketplace in Orland Park, Illinois.

That’s it for this week! Since I started this series I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing local car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are truly awesome deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one pothole from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future entry.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), AmTran School Bus, VW W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600 + More

