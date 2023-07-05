Stellantis Sold One (1) Chrysler 200 Last Quarter

Well, we’re officially in the third quarter of 2023, which means it’s time for automakers to release their quarterly sales reports. You’ll hear all sorts of things about stock prices and profitability and EBITDA, and we’re sure that’s important stuff if you’re an important business person who has enough money to invest in something other than index funds. But that’s far less fun to talk about than the fact that, apparently, someone bought a Chrysler 200 last quarter.

Yes, you read that right. According to the Stellantis quarterly sales report, Chrysler sold one (1) 200 sedan last quarter. Presumably to a person? We can’t imagine that any rental car company would be interested in adding a single Chrysler 200 to its fleet. Even if you ignore the 200's history of transmission problems, we’re talking about a car that rolled off the assembly line no later than December 2016. That was six and a half years ago.

But that means a real person walked into a dealership, looked at a car that no one wanted to buy for nearly seven years and decided to trade their hard-earned money for the keys. How much money they spent, we don’t know, but whatever the amount, we’re sure it was too much. After all, it’s a Chrysler 200, not, say, an Alfa Romeo 4C.

And no, that’s not a random example. According to the same sales report, someone else (well, technically, we can’t prove it was a different person, but we’re going to assume it was) got their hands on a single Alfa Romeo 4C last quarter. A car that has also been out of production for multiple years. That’s surprising enough on its own, but unlike the Chrysler 200, at least the 4C is a car we can understand someone spending money on. They’re uncomfortable cars, but at least they’re fun to drive. You can’t say that about the Chrysler 200. Not one bit.