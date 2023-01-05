I Regret to Report That Chrysler 200 Sales Were Down Last Year

The Chrysler 200, a car for whom the Chrysler 300 is too big, was last made for model year 2017, a fact which hasn’t stopped Chrysler from selling any Chrysler 200s in 2022. Chrysler sold two new 200s in the U.S. in 2022 , Chrysler reported on Wednesday, hopefully to two different people or possibly to one lucky 200 fan. Unfortunately, that was fewer than the amount of 200s Chrysler sold in 2021, when it sold 15.

Chrysler does not say in its sales reports when, where, or how such sales happen, though presumably they are cars that have sat on dealers’ lots, and sat, and sat some more, until somebody blinked and a discount was offered, or a customer interested in buying a new five-year-old car finally came along.

It’s not just the 200, too, as Stellantis’s sales table includes several old new cars that sold last year, including one Dodge Viper, four Dodge Darts, one Alfa Romeo 4C, and eight Fiat 500s. All of those cars, though, were a bit more special than the Chrysler 200, which was only special in that it is a modern Chrysler sedan that isn’t half-bad.

And for the Chrysler completists among us, this is a good excuse to go back into the archives, like in 2015, when Chrysler said the 200 “[captivated] drivers and passengers with its simple elegance, an extraordinary driving experience and cool features,” which, in retrospect, might have been accurate, but wasn’t enough to keep the 200 around.

That press release also noted the following about the typical 200 customer:

The 2016 Chrysler 200 competes in the mid-size sedan segment, one of the largest segments in North America, with more than 2 million sales annually. Roughly one of every six new vehicles sold in the United States is a mid-size sedan. The primary customer for the all-new 2016 Chrysler 200 is motivated to succeed and works hard. The buyer is smart about what they purchase, but is willing to pay more for high quality. They want a vehicle that matches their achievements; one that is practical yet advanced and has an interior with a wow factor. The 2016 Chrysler 200 customer is split with roughly 57 percent of the customers male and 43 percent of the customers female. The primary customer has a median age of 35 and a median household income of $76,000. They are a college graduate and married without children at home.

It seems unlikely that whoever bought a Chrysler 200 in 2022 still fits that profile, though one can dream. Next time you go into a Chrysler dealer, tell them you are 35-years-old, married and childless, graduated college, make around $76,000 a year, and are 57 percent male. Explain to them you’d be interested in a new 200, if they still have one lying around.