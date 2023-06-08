The Honda K24-Swapped Ferrari: The FIRST DRIVE!

In this video, Mike finishes up a few odds and ends, redoes a few things that he wasn’t happy with the first time around, and, most importantly, takes the car on its first street drive. Now before you get too excited, the street drive amounted to little more than a couple of laps around his block, but this is all in preparation for the car’s first real shakedown at Southern California’s Buttonwillow raceway, which should be in the next video.

Sure, I’m a little bummed to see this thing turn into such a race car, especially since it was originally intended to be sort of a dual-purpose build, but the results are stunning, and I’m super stoked for Mike. I can’t wait to see it driven in anger.