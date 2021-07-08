Someone Caught Canoo's EV Sedan Out In The Wild

Photo : Mcardiel007 Reddit

It’s been a rough year- or- so for L.A.-based startup Canoo. From its high-profile executive departures and a deal with Hyundai falling through to an SEC investigation announced hours after pricing was made public for its lifestyle vehicle, some people may think the company won’t actually deliver. That may change soon, as the company recently announced O kla ho ma will be the site of its assembly plant. Want even more? A sedan may be coming, as Reddit user Mcardiel007 snapped these pics of the company’s sedan outside its Torrance, California headquarters.

Photo : Mcardiel007 Reddit

Apparently, Mcardiel007 is a reservation holder for the company’s lifestyle vehicle and ran into some problems. After having trouble getting in touch with someone about their issue, they decided to actually go down to the headquarters. As luck would have it, Mcardiel007 pulled up the same time as the company was offloading its sedan from a vehicle carrier.



Photo : Mcardiel007 Reddit

From what we see of the sedan, it shares the same design language as their Lifestyle vehicle, albeit in a lower, almost- sporty-looking body. It’s appealing but unusual, especially in things like the front glass area and the roofline, which looks to run the entire length of it. The sedan also features a large glass area with the windshield, roof, and rear glass almost looking as if they would flow into each other.

Photo : Mcardiel007 Reddit

And check out that steering wheel! It’s different in that it looks to be rectangular which means it could maybe actually still function as a wheel, unlike some others.



Not much is known yet about Canoo’s EV sedan. Images from the company’s site show a silhouette of it that just says “Loading…” along with a brief eight-second video showing glimpses of the sedan. We do know that it rides on the same modular skateboard platform as the other vehicles but beyond that not much . Obviously there is no word on a release date or pricing for this funky sedan .

