Canoo Claims EV Minibus Will Start Under $35,000 When It Goes On Sale Next Year

Canoo, the LA-based EV startup, says it is bringing the first of its three planned models to market next year. Canoo announced Monday that, before tax credits, its EV minibus will start at $34,750 with premium versions at $49,950.

The pricing coincided with pre-orders opening up for both the minibus, the pickup and the MPVD or Multi-Purpose Delivery vehicle. You can pre-order any of the three vehicles now for $100, though the pickup and MPVD won’t come to market until 2023.

The minibus, or Lifestyle Vehicle as Canoo describes it, will be available in four trims: base, premium, adventure, and the cargo van-like Lifestyle Vehicle Delivery. Canoo says that the $34,750 to $49,950 price range is for the base, premium, and delivery models, with pricing for the adventure trim to come at a later date. The adventure trim will be targeted at those that like to get outdoors, with increased ground clearance, skid plates, and “enhanced” bumpers for durability. The Lifestyle vehicle is said to have 300 horsepower and 250 miles of range with the ability to get to an 80 percent charge in 28 minutes and room for five to seven people.



All of Canoo’s vehicles will ride on the same skateboard platform with different body styles on top.



High-profile resignations have plagued the company. Both of the original founders aren’t with the company anymore: Founder Stefan Krause left last summer while CEO and cofounder Ulrich Kranz left the company in the middle of last month. The company’s lawyer Andrew Wolstazn followed Kranz out. Phil Weicker, Canoo’s powertrain and development head left sometime this year as well. All this is on top of the partnership between Canoo and Hyundai for use of their EV platform falling through. We’ll see if they can persevere and bring these to market next year.

