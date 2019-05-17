It's The Car Time We recap the big car news of the week and talk about some crap we saw on Craigslist.

Once again, we have entered the game of weekday roulette, and have landed on Friday. The day of all days. Which means... it is Car Time!



On this week’s Car Time, Jalopnik Features Editor Raphael Orlove stands in for Justin Westbrook who is out on assignment. Raph and I speak about that hilarious Tesla Model 3 with the “Civic Si” badging, the teens who Snapchatted themselves lighting an abandoned racetrack on fire, and we discuss the story of a Ferrari 288 GTO that was stolen in Germany. Oh, and Raph gives me some shit for buying the “obvious choice” of enthusiast vehicles.

Obviously, he is wrong. But! Watch the video and let us know your own stance. Do you think people should use a little more imagination and have some more patience when it comes to car buying? Should I have really gotten an Edsel over my BMW E36 M3, as Raph suggested?

Definitely not. But, let us know if you, like Raph, have any hot car buying takes down below.