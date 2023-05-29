I don’t know about you, but I freaking loved the Discovery Channel show Mythbusters. The show aired from 2006 to 2016 — so much time that they ran out of myths to bust. By the later seasons were mostly devoted to doing rad shit. Both versions of the show are enjoyable and valid for their own reasons.

For the shows grand final send off, hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman made one promise: Mayhem is front and center.

Along with sending the show’s long time and much abused crash test dummy to his finally resting place via rocket sled and slowing down huge explosions, Savage and Hyneman used their crafting skills to build a giant wedge welded to the nose of a semi truck and drive it through all 14 years of experiments. They did it all at their most iconic testing sight, the runway at the Alameda Naval Base in California.



Truck wedge was originally from an episode in 2014, where the guys wanted to see if a truck with a sort of cow catcher on the front could actually plow down two lanes of traffic, flipping the cars out of the way while the truck remained unscathed. This truck does the job nicely, plowing through cars, trucks, boats and various bric a brac with ease all to the absolutely delighted shrieks of Adam Savage.

After 14 great years and around 3,000 “experiments” at least they saved the coolest stunt for last.