Mythbusters 14x09 The Mythbusters Grand Finale Part 07.mp4

Truck wedge was originally from an episode in 2014, where the guys wanted to see if a truck with a sort of cow catcher on the front could actually plow down two lanes of traffic, flipping the cars out of the way while the truck remained unscathed. This truck does the job nicely, plowing through cars, trucks, boats and various bric a brac with ease all to the absolutely delighted shrieks of Adam Savage.

After 14 great years and around 3,000 “experiments” at least they saved the coolest stunt for last.