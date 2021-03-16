Six Cars And A Semi Have Crashed Into This Detroit Home

Screenshot : Local 4 News / YouTube ( Other

Poorly thought out roads and intersections can sometimes send bad drivers into the dwellings of people just trying to live their lives. For one family in Detroit, the cars keep on coming. Several vehicles have crashed into Camille Lewis’ home and the city does little to stop it.



In happened again over the weekend. Cars driving far too fast while exiting the Lodge Freeway in Detroit run the risk of running into the Lewis’ family home, reports Local 4 News. Lewis grew up in the home and remembers multiple instances of cars running into the house, from Local 4 News:

“Just imagine waking up in the morning and hearing a loud boom. That was scary. We were raised in this house. That’s my grandparents’ house and since I can remember, somebody always runs into our house,” said Lewis.

Just how many vehicles have crashed into the house?

Lewis says that seven vehicles have overrun the exit and plowed into her home, including a semi-tractor. The latest happened last weekend when the driver of a Ford Escape bolted through the exit and lodged the vehicle into the house’s porch.

It’s a problem Lewis wants to see resolved as kids live in the home and her insurance rates have skyrocketed because of the crashes.



You’d think that after so many instances that either Michigan Department of Transportation or the City of Detroit would do something to stop drivers from over-speeding the exit.

The city installed a weak guardrail, but the hits keep on coming:



“We contacted the city several times and all they do is put up something like this that can be easily bent and it doesn’t prevent anything. I think the city should put up a light or something right here because it’s gonna keep happening and somebody is gonna seriously get hurt,” said Lewis.

Detroit passed some of the blame for the lack of a solution on MDOT. Thankfully, it appears that there is a solution on the horizon for Lewis and her family. Detroit Department of Public Works Director, Dayo Akinyemi, sent Local 4 News some hopefully good news:

“The city is aware of the traffic issues occurring at this intersection. We will inspect and repair the guardrails at this location. While there currently aren’t many safe immediate fixes, the city is working with MDOT to design an improvement plan that will mitigate the current traffic issues. We are working on funding and a contracting timeline, but construction is expected to be complete by end of year,” the statement read.

Hopefully, this improvement plan involves more than an easily-defeated guardrail and Lewis no longer has to worry about waking up to a Ford crossover on her porch.