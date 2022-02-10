Singer Vehicle Design is a Porsche specialist with a specialty: naturally aspirated, 964-generation 911s. The company’s remained comfortably entrenched in that narrow lane for more than a decade now. In the off chance it turns up with something outside it, people take notice. In other words, it’s a big deal that Singer’s finally decided to do up a turbocharged 964. It’s called the Turbo Study.

Advertisement

While this is indeed still a 964-gen car, it’s clearly inspired by the original 930 Turbo — a car known for surprising hapless drivers with tremendous amounts of torque so late and so unexpectedly that they didn’t know what to do with it. So they crashed.

If you want the 930 Turbo look without the 930 Turbo death wish, you’ll soon be able to pay Singer about $750,000 and have a 964 revitalized in “the widowmaker’s” image, to precisely the spec you require. In fact, more the 70 prospective customers already have, according to the company’s press release.

The first car created as a result of the Turbo Study, seen here, sports a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter, air-cooled Mezger flat six producing 450 horsepower — though Singer eagerly points out it can raise or lower that amount to whatever the client desires. Buyers may also opt for all-wheel drive if they like, via a system derived from the viscous coupling differential in the 993 Carrera 4. You don’t get a choice of transmission, though you probably wouldn’t want one: it’s a six-speed manual.

Now, Singer founder (and shoegaze royalty, I might add) Rob Dickinson apparently had a thought about making the Turbo Study as unforgiving as its inspiration, but told Top Gear he ultimately decided against it. Unless a customer specifically asks for that, in which case he isn’t going to stand in the way of anyone tempting fate:

Crucial question: did they consider engineering in lag to give the Turbo a real old school vibe? “It’s been an internal debate,” says Dickinson, “we’ve had clients asking for it. But we need to shoot for the best, so no, it’s not a chase for some kind of old school turbo. It’s a chase to optimise turbocharging with some fresh perspectives and modern kit. But I think we have absolute control over how much lag we have. So if somebody wants it, I think we can probably dial some in.

Advertisement

Other aspects of Singer’s “restoration and reimagining” (they’re very particular that people call it that, and not a “Singer Porsche”) can be similarly massaged to the owner’s wishes. This carbon-fiber bodied Wolf Blue example supposedly has a “touring-focused” suspension, but greedier drivers can have theirs built with stiffer damping for the track. This is pretty much the opposite of Singer’s hardcore Dynamic and Lightening Study, so the company will even offer creature comforts like heated seats and cruise control, too.



Advertisement

As for the exterior, you already know: the Turbo Study looks immaculate. Transforming the 930's rear fender stone guards into side intakes for the engine is a very inspired touch, as is the reprofiled dinner table-sized rear wing. The turn signals and fog lights in the front bumper look modern and classy, yet authentic to the source material — something Singer’s always had a keen eye for. What else would you expect?



Advertisement