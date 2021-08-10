There is no doubt that Singer customizes its Porsche-based creations to the nth degree, taking things well beyond the scope of a restoration or customization project. But it has always felt weird to me that the company starts with a 964-generation 911, what many refer to as the unloved generation, a car that used to regularly sell between ten and twenty thousand dollars, and somehow spin that into a car that well heeled customers are willing to drop seven figures on. Utterly baffling.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, ahead of its fancy Monterey Car Week party at which Singer will unveil its newest “Unico Commission” example of the 2-million plus Williams Grand Prix-engineered DLS (dynamics and lightweighting study), the company announced that all 75 of its limited DLS models were spoken for. That’s $150,000,000 being funneled into Singer’s coffers for a slew of fancy 911s. Listen, I like an aircooled rear-engine driving experience as much as the next guy, but you can’t tell me that this car drives $1,979,000 better than my shitty old 912E.

Do you have any idea what I could do with 1.979 million dollars? I could build a real fuckin’ cool 911 and still have about 1.9 million dollars left over!

It wasn’t so long ago that a seven figure car was unfathomable. That was Bugatti Veyron money, and nobody had that kind of money to spend on a car except Bird Man and Lil Wayne. But I guess they sold 450 Bugatti Veyrons, so clearly the market is there. Call me crazy, but a Veyron still seems more impressive than this fancy 911, because with the Veyron you got a brand new chassis instead of something designed to appeal to German bean counters in the mid-1980s (based on the continuation of a design which appealed to German bean counters in the mid-1960s).

If I were spending two million on a car, which the thought of makes me vomit, I’d want something a little more special than a fancy Porsche. I love Porsches, but they don’t scream two million dollars to me. Your mods don’t make your Craigslist car more valuable, and they probably shouldn’t here, either.