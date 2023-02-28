Singer Vehicle Design's New Torrance, CA Factory Is Huge

Singer is one of those brands that gets talked about in longing, reverent tones by anyone with even a passing interest in 911s. To those of us who are obsessed with Porsche’s long-running ass-engined sports car, Singer represents a level of commitment to perfection that we can only dream of being able to afford.

The company has come a long way from its modest beginnings in a small shop in a dusty corner of LA’s San Fernando Valley, but the ethos that made the company something special when it started in 2009 is still present today as the company moves into its massive new assembly facility in Torrance, California.

Singer Factory Tour: How The Most Beautiful Porsches In The World Are Restored | Top Gear

To get an idea of what that new facility is like and what the current production process is for these deep-six-to-seven-figure reimagined 911s, Top Gear went to the new facility and spoke with CEO Mazen Fawaz. Being Top Gear, they brought cameras.

As someone lucky enough to visit the original Singer facility in Sun Valley in 2013, it’s incredible to see that while the scale of operations is massively increased, the way the cars are built is very similar. It’s still very much a by-hand process with skilled craftspeople using the best materials to create something as close to perfect as possible.

The now-famous Singer motto, originally spray pain ted on the wall of that Sun Valley shop, “Everything Is Important,” is once again emblazoned high up on a wall in this new facility in founder Rob Dickinson’s scrawl.

As the company begins to wind down its Classic line of cars, which is capped at 400 units to preserve values, and begins to ramp up production of its reimagined Turbo cars, it will be interesting to see how what is arguably the world’s greatest restomod company changes its narrative.