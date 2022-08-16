Back in February, Singer Vehicle Design unveiled the Turbo Study — a 964-generation Porsche 911 done up in the style of a 930 Turbo, just without the death wish. It was the California-based company’s first creation with forced induction and it looked perfect, as all Singer projects do. Also like all Singer projects, “affordable” was not a word most people would use to describe it.



However, if your financial situation permits you to budget not only a Porsche, but a reimagined Porsche, you will soon get to choose whether you’d prefer your Turbo to have a roof or not. Singer has just revealed the first images of a cabriolet version. While there is nothing strictly different about this Turbo compared to the first one we saw six months ago — aside from the deal with the roof, of course — it is a new Singer, and so I’m naturally inclined to share images of it. It’s a good thing you can never have too much of!

Here it is with the soft top down:

...and with it up:



As you can likely tell even from the exterior images, Singer has opted for a distinctive visual texture for the interior upholstery. It’s not quite the signature GTI plaid, but it’s close, and it employs all the same colors. After seeing similar fabric in a Mercedes CLK-GTR once upon a time, I’m fairly certain plaid seats make every car better.

Peek that little mounting point for a smartphone right ahead of the shifter, by the way. I imagine there’s a magnet or something behind the surface to keep your device securely situated. That’s a good idea, and provides this 964 with a semblance of modernity without ruining its original design with a big honking touchscreen. The Turbo Study was intended to be a more comfortable Singer built for cruising, after all.

Singer tends to reveal all its newest projects in computer-generated form, a normally frustrating practice plenty of automakers engage in. I don’t even really care in this case, though, because the company’s renders always look delectable. Maybe better than real life! That’s fortunate, because you’re probably never seeing one in the flesh.