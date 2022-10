Last week, I ventured out to Ohio to see Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center, and commemorate the beginning of the end for the second-generation NSX. But, while circling the factory floor, I noticed something — the PMC is downright gorgeous.

So let’s take a little tour, through the stages of life for a PMC-built car. Welds, paint, interiors, and more. See if you don’t find it just as pretty in there, sleek and pristine and colorful, as I did.