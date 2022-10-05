With the production of the NSX over, Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center is now set to begin producing a limited number of TLX Type S PMC Editions. With production imminent, Acura is opening reservations for interested buyers.

The TLX Type S PMC Editions set themselves apart from regular Type S models by being handbuilt at the Performance Manufacturing Center. That means the TLX is shown the same love and care by Acura’s engineers as the NSX was. That should give you a little more feeling of exclusivity. You’ll mainly be able to tell a Type S PMC Edition apart by its unique exterior colors. A total of only 300 are being made; 100 in each of the three PMC-specific colors that are all derived from the exterior colors on the NSX:



130R White:

Curva Red:

And gorgeous Long Beach Blue:

There’s also NSX inspired Y-spoke 20-inch wheels in a copper finish, black painted roof, antenna, door handles, exterior badging and black-polished exhaust, and carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, rear diffuser, and side sills. While PMC gets its hands on everything a person would see on the TLX Type S, unfortunately, no changes have been made to the powertrain. So the PMC Edition gets the same 355 horsepower turbocharged V6 and the brand’s excellent SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive.)



Inside, you get the usual special numbered dash plaque that comes with cars like this, illuminated door sills, carbon fiber interior trim, and contrasting stitching depending on what exterior color you choose.



While reservations open on October 6, it won’t be reservations for all the colors. Acura is releasing the reservations in phases. October 6 reservation openings will be for the Curva Red. If you want the 130R White, you’re going to have to wait until November 9. And it seems like Acura is aware that Long Beach Blue is the best color so they’re making potential reservation holders wait; Long Beach Blue reservations don’t open until December 8.



While Acura still isn’t completely talking price yet, the company said they expect an MSRP in the low to mid $60,000 range. Which means be prepared to pay close to if not over six figures for this thing at dealers.

