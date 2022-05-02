Portland police are investigating reports of at least one shot fired during a tense interaction between People’s Convoy and counter-protesters in Oregon last week. It won’t be too tough of an investigation, however, because this is the People’s Convoy we’re talking about and they livestream all of their crimes.



The incident occurred Friday evening as Convoy members traveled down Interstate 205. Counter protesters were reportedly tossing objects off the overpass at Northeast Glisan Street, according to Portland police, causing the protest to stop and block all lanes of traffic.

At 6:54p.m., North Precinct and East Precinct officers responded to a report of a group throwing objects off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass over Interstate 205, and that a shot had been fired. Portland Police were monitoring a protest “convoy” that was driving through Portland and counterdemonstrators confronting them. Officers determined that the shot fired call was likely related. They did recover evidence of one shot fired, but no known victims. Several officers were required as a group of about 15 people were yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation. No immediate arrests were made, but the investigation is continuing. (22-113690)﻿

A bunch of kids chased the People’s Convoy out of the Berkeley-Oakland area of San Francisco late last month by pelting vehicles stuck in traffic with armfuls of Safeway eggs, SFGate reports. Drivers were surprised at the reaction of Bay area residents and pissed they had to scrub their vehicles.

Maybe they were particularly triggered then when the unidentified objects landed in traffic. However, no matter what gets tossed at you from the dairy section, discharging a weapon in Portland is illegal under most circumstances.

It seems like two shots were fired, but police only found evidence of one, so far. Here’s a clip from the People’s Convoy streamer WYSIWYG:

A reminder that the last time they were pelted with objects, it was kids who were doing the throwing. You know, the kind these folks claim they are so ready to protect. You can’t tell if it’s kids on that overpass, but it very well might be. One Convoy member even calls them kids. Drivers then identify the objects as paint-filled eggs (something like easter eggs filled with paint perhaps?) Either way, discharging a firearm around or even possibly at them doesn’t seem the actions of someone with their safety at heart.

They really are a mixed up bunch, these People’s Convoy members. This is the third police investigation into member’s actions since the Convoy began circling Washington D.C. back in March. Metro police are investigating an incident where a woman’s leg was allegedly broken by a Convoy driver in a BMW and the alleged beating of a motorcyclist by Convoy protesters on the Beltway.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have all but lifted in the U.S., drivers have moved on to protesting one of the few abortion rights bills currently under consideration by state lawmakers. They may have plans to get back to basics however. And by basics, I mean possibly just copying Canada’s Freedom Convoy some more.

The People’s Convoy says its drivers are resting and regrouping at the moment at a Speedway in Idaho and states on its website they’ll move out later this week going north by northeast, possibly up into Canada. To enter Canada, however, you generally need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof to that fact:

To qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller to Canada, you must: have received at least 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine accepted for travel, a mix of 2 accepted vaccines

or at least 1 dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine

have received your second dose at least 14 calendar days before you enter Canada

Example: if your second dose was anytime on Thursday, July 1 , then Thursday, July 15 would be the first day that you meet the 14 day condition

, then would be the first day that you meet the 14 day condition have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19

upload proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN

One could imagine several hundred vehicles filled with folks who don’t have vaccine documents attempting to enter Canada could lead to another massive tie up at the border, effectively shutting a crossing down much as we saw at the Ambassador Bridge with the Freedom Convoy. That tactic proved slightly more effective at getting attention, as protesters shut down one of the main arteries of trade between Canada and the U.S. It didn’t get them any face time with lawmakers however, nor any capitulations to their demands; just arrests and towed vehicles.

Either way, we’ll keep an eye on any further developments from the People’s Convoy.