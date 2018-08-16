Photo: AP

A former Tesla employee has filed a formal whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging the automaker failed to disclose to shareholders that authorities had uncovered an alleged drug trafficking ring involving employees at its Gigafactory plant in Nevada.



Karl Hansen, a former member of Tesla’s internal security department and its investigations division, joins ex-Gigafactory technician Martin Tripp as the second Tesla employee seeking whistleblower status with the SEC. But Hansen’s offering up claims that go far beyond the alleged manufacturing issues highlighted by Tripp.

“I hope that shining a light on Tesla’s practices will cause appropriate governmental action against the company and its management,” Hansen said in a statement.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A DEA spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment when reached by Jalopnik.

A summary of Hansen’s Aug. 9 complaint was released Thursday by attorney Stuart Meissner, who’s also representing Tripp. Meissner said in an email that his client authorized the release of the summary and “and I would not be distributing such without such authorization, as I do not want other whistleblowers to think that we distribute their identity or even discuss their matters publicly at all , as we do not, unless they request such.”

One of Hansen’s most startling claims is that Tesla failed to reveal information sent by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, regarding evidence of “substantial drug trafficking” by Tesla employees at the Gigafactory.

Hansen claims Tesla received a written notification from a U.S. Drug EnforcementAdministration/Storey County Sheriff’s Office task force in May in May, “alleging that several Tesla employees may be participants in a narcotics trafficking ring involving the sale of significant quantities of cocaine and possibly crystal methamphetamine at the Gigafactory on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel from Sonora Mexico.”

Hansen said that he told Tesla on June 12 that he had “corroborated connections between certain Tesla employees at the time and various alleged members of the Mexican drug cartel identified in the DEA report as located in Mexico, that he urged Tesla to disclose his findings to law enforcement and to the DEA task force, but that Tesla refused to do so and instead advised him that Tesla would hire ‘outside vendors’ to further investigate the issue.”

Hansen claims he reported the results to three supervisors, but says that the public nor Tesla’s board of directors were notified of the findings.

A message was left seeking comment with the Storey County sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for the DEA didn’t have an immediate comment when reached by Jalopnik.

Hansen also alleges that he discovered that $37 million of copper and raw materials had been stolen from Tesla’s Gigafactory between January and June. But he claims that he was “instructed not to report the thefts to outside law enforcement” and “that he was directed to cease his internal investigation into the issue,” according to the summary of his claims.

Hansen was terminated on July 16 after raising the issues to Tesla, according to the release.

Following Tripp’s departure, Hansen claims, Tesla “went so far as to install specialized router equipment within its Nevada Gigafactory designed to capture employee cell phone communications and/or retrieve employee cell phone data.”

Hansen alleges Tesla CEO Elon Musk was made aware of his findings.

An SEC tip is a formal whistleblower complaint that could lead to Hansen becoming eligible for a financial award, if securities laws violations are confirmed by the agency.

The latest allegations come amid a particularly tumultuous time for Tesla, as it’s facing a separate inquiry by the SEC over Musk’s tweet last week that he planned to take the company private, despite lacking most of the fundamentals to do so at this time.