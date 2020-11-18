Saabaru 9-2X Linear, Victory Vision, Gen1 RAV4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Photo : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

I’ve had another week of sleepless nights, dreaming of cars I could own if only I had a garage the size of the Titanic. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. I’ve sort of turned this into my own little art form.



This time I’ve expanded my searches outside the Rust Belt. I wanted to see what gems my car-finding magic would turn up in places where road salt isn’t in the vocabulary of the locals. Unfortunately, most of the cross-country ads sold while I was writing them up for this post.

Below are seven vehicles I’ve found across the country that I’d drive or that I judge to be solidly Jalop. I’ve resisted the urge to buy something in the previous entries, but once again I have a couple messages out there. Oh, no.