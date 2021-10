2006 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI - $7,500

It’s hard for me not to include a cheap Touareg V10 TDI when I see one for sale. The V10 TDI is to date my favorite SUV; it’s also one of the vehicles I fear the most. It may be able to pull a 747, but just about any major repair requires pulling the drivetrain.

This one is a 2006 like mine, which means that it comes with a diesel particulate filter. The Touareg will go through a process where the exhaust is heated up hot enough to burn built-up soot. It smells pretty gnarly, and every 300 miles or so it looks like you blew a headgasket.

It comes with some 20-inch Audi wheels and is said to have a tandem (fuel/air) pump leak. Thankfully, that’s one of the few things you can replace without removing the engine. It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Gardena, California with 200,000 miles.