Rick Ross is still planning to have his car show. It’s supposed to start on June 3. Even though it’s still four days out, he’s already leaving some of his neighbors in the dark. Literally. WSB ABC Atlanta reports that a truck going into Ross’ property has clipped some power lines and knocked out power to a neighborhood.

In an image on WSB, the semi truck and trailer, presumably bringing supplies onto the property for the show, can be seen near the power lines. It’s clear that, with the height of the truck and the low-lying power lines, it was a disaster waiting to happen . The truck clipped the lines and knocked out power for 200 people in the nearby neighborhood. Local officials told WSB that the lines are currently being repaired but didn’t give a timeframe for when they’d be done.



So far, Rick Ross’ car show has had its share of controversy. The annual event is welcomed by local officials, viewed with suspicion by local police, and hated by local residents. The issues mostly surround parking. Thousands of people tend to show up with local streets and highways congested; the people seem to think they can park anywhere they want. It’s strange when you consider that Ross has a home that sits on 235 acres, more than enough room to let people park.



Local residents hate the crowds. Last year it reportedly got so bad that some people weren’t even able to get into their homes. Others had trouble leaving, with one resident saying it took him over 40 minutes just to get out of his neighborhood. Even with all of this though Ross told WSB that he respects his neighbors and wants to “do right by the community.”

