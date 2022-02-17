It feels like we’ve been talking about this for years, but crews have finally started the process of repairing the Queen Mary.

Crews began with the removal of 20 of the original lifeboats on the 88-year-old ocean liner. Findings reported that ships’ lifeboats, which had sat for so long that they had become corroded shells, needed to be removed because of the danger to the ship’s structure. Per the Long Beach Post:

The lifeboats were a top priority because of their deteriorated condition and potential damage to the vessel’s structural integrity, city officials said. Moreover, the Queen Mary’s longtime former inspector for years had warned that they were in danger of cracking off and falling.

The city hired outside firm Exbon Development to remove the boats. While anyone else would think to toss out those 88-year-old rotted-out lifeboats, the city is preserving two of them, while storing another 13 to see if any museums or institutions would want them.

With the ship having been at risk of sinking for years, the next step in the repair process is the installation of bilge pumps below the ship’s waterline with other repairs to include things like bulkhead stabilizing and water intrusion system improvements.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says that “It is our responsibility to preserve the Queen Mary and ensure this historic landmark is properly cared for.”

The Queen Mary has been closed to the public since early 2020. The city of Long Beach plans for the ship to reopen later this year.