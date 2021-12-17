Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online. This time we have a gorgeous French wagon, a very yellow Subaru and an off-roader with a kick of power.

Based on reader feedback I’m making a change to this series. I’m now searching for interesting vehicles anywhere and everywhere on the internet, not just Facebook and Craigslist.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. We all know the used car market is all kinds of broken right now, but I try to find deals where they exist.